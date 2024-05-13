Half Year 2024 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Great to have you with us today for our half-year update. Thank you for joining. I'm here as usual with our CFO, Chris Davies. I'm going to start with an overview and then Chris will take you through the numbers and then I'll come back to discuss the businesses, questions as usual at the end. So let's get straight into it.



It's been a great half for Diploma. We've again delivered a strong performance across all of our key financial metrics, building on our long-term compounding track record. We continue to diversify our specialized businesses to drive organic growth, scale, and resilience, particularly pleasing to see strong growth in a tougher environment. We've bought six quality businesses into the group, spending GBP284 million supporting future organic