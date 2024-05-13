May 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Vodacom's FY '24 Annual Results and Strategy Update. It also happens to be our 30th anniversary this year, and hence, the lovely video we intro with. We're going to have a presentation now from Shameel and Raisibe and then we will join you on stage for Q&A.



Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub - Vodacom Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to our synergy update and annual results highlights for the year ended 31st of March 2024. Vodacom is celebrating our 30th anniversary. And as I reflect on our past journeys over the past 3 decades, I'm filled with the profound sense of gratitude to have been part of the Vodacom growth journey.



From our humble beginnings in South Africa, providing natural connectivity for calls and SMSs, we now reach more than 200 million customers across 8 countries through innovative digital and financial services, we empower to change lives. While I reflect proudly on the milestones we have achieved, it is our ongoing purpose to connect for a better