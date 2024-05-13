May 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Millicent T. - Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Head of IR



Good evening, good morning, and welcome to Tencent Music Entertainment Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Millicent T., Head of IR.ÃÂ



We announced our quarterly financial results today before the U.S. market opened. An earnings release is now available on our IR website and via Newswire services. Today, you'll hear from Mr. Kar Shun Pang, our Executive Chairman; and Mr. Ross Liang, our CEO, who will share an overview of our company strategies and business updates. And then Ms. Shirley Hu, our CFO, will discuss our financial results before we open the call for questions.ÃÂ



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings release, which applies to this call as we make forward-looking statements. Please note that the company will discuss non-IFRS measures today, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported under IFRS in the company's earnings release and filings with the SEC.ÃÂ



(Operator Instructions) And please be