Q4 2024 Ethos Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY24 Earnings Conference Call of Ethos Limited.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pranav Saboo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pranav Saboo - Ethos Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the Ethos Limited Quarter Four and FY24 Earnings Conference Call. I hope everyone had a chance to view our financial results and investor presentation recently posted on the company's website and stock exchanges.



I am accompanied by our new CFO, Mr. Munish Gupta. He is a CA and Executive MBA from IIM Ahmedabad with 20 years of