Q1 2024 Legend Biotech Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Legend Biotech First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that today's conference may be recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Jessie Yeung, Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations. Please go ahead.



Jessie Yeung -



Good morning. This is Jessie Yeung, Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations at Legend Biotech. Thank you for joining our conference call today to review our first quarter 2024 performance. Joining me on today's call are Ying Huang, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Lori Macomber, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



Following the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for a Q&A. We have Guowei Fang, Chief Scientific Officer; and Steve Gavel, Head of Commercial Development for the U.S. and Europe, joining the Q&A session.



During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may