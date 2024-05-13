Q1 2024 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Emera Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded on Monday, May 13, 2024. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Dave Bezancon. Please go ahead, sir.



Dave Bezanson - Emera Incorporated - VP of IR & Pensions



Thank you, Sylvie, and thank you all for joining us this morning for Emera's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Live Webcast. Emera's first quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com. Joining me for this morning's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Emera's management team. Before we begin, I will take a moment to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement