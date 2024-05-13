Q1 2024 Lucid Diagnostics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Lucid Diagnostics first-quarter 2024 Business Update Conference Call. (Operator instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Riley, Lucy Diagnostics' Director of Investor Relations.



Matt Riley - Lucid Diagnostics Inc - Director of Investor Relations



_____ Matt Riley



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating today's business update call. Joining me today on the call are Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lucid Diagnostics, along with Dennis McGrath, Chief Financial Officer for Lucid Diagnostics.



The press release announcing our business update and financial results is available on Lucid's website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimers about forward-looking statements in the press release, business update, press release and the conference call all include forward-looking statements and these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and