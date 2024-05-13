May 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Innovative Solutions and Support second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call to Shahram Askarpour CEO. Please go ahead.



Shahram Askarpour - Innovative Solutions and Support Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning. This is Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Solutions and Support. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 for current business conditions and outlook for the coming year. Joining me is Jeff DiGiovanni, our new CFO. And before we begin, I'd like Jeff to read the Safe Harbor statement.



Jeffrey DiGiovanni - Innovative Solutions and Support Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Shahram, and good morning, everyone. You should all have a copy the press release we issued earlier today. If anyone does not have a copy, you can find the full press release