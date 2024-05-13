Q1 2024 Karora Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Huet - Karora Resources Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Karora Resources first quarter 2024 conference call. Please note, we will be referencing a slide deck, which is available on the homepage of our website as well through the webcast of this call. Over to slide 3 and 4 cautionary notes.



Before I begin the presentation, I'd just like to remind you to please review our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. These statements can be found in our first quarter MD&A, our news release and in our presentation slides. Over to Slide 5, our highlights. On today's call with me is Leigh Junk, our Managing Director for