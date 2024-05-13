Q1 2024 Rand Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Rand Capital Corporation's, first quarter fiscal year 2024, financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Craig Mahalik, Thank you. You may begin.



Craig Mahalik - Rand Capital Corp - IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Rand Capital and for joining us today, for our first quarter 2024 financial results conference call.



On the line with me are Dan Penberthy, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Margaret Brechtel, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



A copy of the release and slides that accompany our conversation is available at randcapital.com. If you're following along in the slide deck, please turn to Slide 2, where I'd like to point out some important information.



As you are likely aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during this presentation. These statements apply to future events that are subject