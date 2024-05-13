Q1 2024 AVITA Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AVITA Medical, Inc., first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jessica Ekeberg, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jessica Ekeberg - AVITA Medical Inc - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to AVITA Medical's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer; and David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer. Today's earnings release and presentation are available on our website, www.avitamedical.com, under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks and