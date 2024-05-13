May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Benjamin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Safe Harbor Financial first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you. I would like to turn the call over to Erika Kay. Please go ahead.
Erika Kay - SHF Holdings Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Safe Harbor Financial.
Before we start, please note that remarks made today include forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the company's outlook and the company's expectations regarding its market opportunities and other financial operational matters.
Each forward-looking statement discussed on today's call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from the results or timing predicted or implied by such
Q1 2024 SHF Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...