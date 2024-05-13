Q2 2024 Mitek Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Mitek fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Todd Kehrli - Mitek Systems Inc - President - MKR Group, Inc.



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mitek's fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; CFO, Dave Lyle; and Chairman of the Board, Scott Carter.



Before I turn the call over to Mitek leadership, I'd like to cover a few quick items. Today, Mitek issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024. That release is available on the company's website at miteksystems.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



I want to remind everyone that on today's call,