Q1 2024 StoneCo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Roberta Noronha - StoneCo Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good evening, everyone. Joining me today on the call is our CEO, Pedro Zinner, our Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mateus Schwening, our Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lia Matos, and our Head of Credit, Gregor Ilg. Today, we will present our first quarter 2021 results and provide an updated outlook for our business. I will now pass it over to Pedro, so he can share some highlights of our performance. Pedro?



Pedro Zinner - StoneCo Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Roberta, and good evening, everyone. I would like to begin by briefly talking about our first quarter 2024 results, which I believe are the kick off to a great year ahead of us. Our business continued to grow strongly, while we kept on delivering our strategic priorities. In Financial Services, we performed well across all of our client offerings. Starting with payments. We posted strong TPV growth, including PIX and nearly matched the same volumes from the holiday shopping season in the fourth quarter. This quarter, we