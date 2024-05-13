Q1 2024 Quicklogic Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes through May 20, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Alison Ziegler of Darrow Associates. Ms Ziegler, please go ahead.



Alison Ziegler - Darrow Associates - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us. Our speakers today are Brian Faith, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elias Nader, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, some of the comments QuickLogic makes today are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to stated, expectations relating to revenue from new and mature products; statements pertaining to QuickLogic's future performance design activity and its ability to convert new design opportunities into production shipments.



Timing and market acceptance of its