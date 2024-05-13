Q1 2024 Journey Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon and welcome to JOURNEY Medical's First Quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call for approximately 30 days.



I would now like to turn the call over to Jacqueline JP, the company's Senior Director of Corporate Operations. Jacqueline, please go ahead.



Jaclyn Jaffe - Journey Medical Corp - IR Contact Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from journey Medical's leadership team, our cloud Miraglia Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, to assist the Nash Chief Financial Officer,