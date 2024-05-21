TARASI ROCCO F III, Chief Marketing Officer of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO, Financial), sold 6,697 shares of the company on 2024-05-13. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO, Financial) is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. It develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,697 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent sale occurred at a stock price of $28.26, valuing the transaction at approximately $189,263.42.

The market cap of CNO Financial Group Inc is $3.05 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.21, which is below both the industry median of 12.225 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value of $27.94 is slightly below the current trading price, suggesting a fair valuation of the stock.

Insider transaction trends indicate that there have been 33 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year at CNO Financial Group Inc.

