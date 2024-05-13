Release Date: May 13, 2024

Positive Points

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX, Financial) secured composition of matter patent protection for Annamycin, ensuring market exclusivity through 2040.

Achieved orphan drug designation in both the US and the EU, enhancing potential market advantages.

Reported a 60% complete remission (CR) rate in second-line AML patients, significantly higher than any currently approved therapy.

Planning to initiate a registration enabling trial with the FDA, potentially expediting the approval process.

Financially, R&D expenses decreased compared to the previous year, and the company maintains a healthy cash position of approximately $17 million.

Negative Points

The clinical trial data, while promising, is still preliminary and subject to change, which could affect future results and FDA approval.

The company's market capitalization is relatively low at $13 million, suggesting potential undervaluation or market skepticism.

Dependence on the outcome of upcoming FDA meetings to proceed with pivotal trials, introducing regulatory risk.

Potential challenges in transitioning from second-line to first-line therapy approval, which could impact broader market acceptance.

The need for more data to support first-line therapy use, indicating ongoing clinical and regulatory hurdles.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Has there been any new information regarding allergic reactions in patients, similar to the one reported several weeks ago?

A: Walter Klemp, CEO of Moleculin Biotech, clarified that there has been no new information regarding allergic reactions. Dr. Paul Waymack, Senior Chief Medical Officer, added that the incident was a typical allergic reaction and appears to be a relatively rare event, having occurred in only one out of over 80 patients treated.

Q: What are the expected timelines for the end-of-Phase two meeting and the start of the pivotal trial?

A: Walter Klemp explained that while they aim to start the trial by the end of the year, they are being conservative with their timelines to account for unforeseen issues, describing the start as likely in the first half of 2025.

Q: Can you clarify the discrepancy in the timeline for feedback from the end-of-Phase two meeting noted in the press release?

A: Jonathan Foster, CFO, acknowledged a potential typo in the press release and confirmed that they expect feedback in the third quarter of this year, not 2026 as mistakenly noted.

Q: How has recruitment for clinical trials been influenced by the recent clinical results?

A: Walter Klemp noted a significant increase in recruitment rates following the dissemination of positive clinical results among investigators, with recruitment tripling in pace.

Q: What are the plans for first-line therapy and how does it compare to second-line therapy in terms of regulatory strategy and potential market impact?

A: Walter Klemp and Dr. Paul Waymack discussed continuing to recruit first-line patients to gather more data. They emphasized that while the initial focus is on securing approval for second-line therapy due to a clearer path to approval, first-line therapy remains a significant part of their long-term strategy.

Q: What updates can we expect regarding the MB.106 trial and the end-of-Phase two meeting with the FDA?

A: Jonathan Foster mentioned that they do not plan to announce the specific date of the FDA meeting to avoid speculative disruptions. They expect to provide feedback from the FDA early in the third quarter and will share details with the public then.

