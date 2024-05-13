Release Date: May 13, 2024

Positive Points

Rand Capital Corp (RAND, Financial) reported a 12% increase in total investment income for the first quarter of 2024, driven by strategic capital deployment into new and follow-on debt investments.

The company successfully realized $3.5 million from the sale of ACV Auctions stock, highlighting effective portfolio management and timely exits.

Dividends increased by 16% to $0.29 per share for the second quarter, reflecting the company's strong performance and confidence in its financial stability.

The portfolio's shift towards more debt investments, which now represent 70% of the total mix, has contributed to a higher annualized weighted average yield of 13.7%.

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) maintains a diverse and resilient investment portfolio across various sectors, enhancing risk mitigation and potential for consistent returns.

Negative Points

Total expenses for the first quarter increased to approximately $1.2 million, up from $1 million in the previous year, primarily due to a rise in interest expense on borrowings.

The company experienced a $2.9 million net change in unrealized depreciation, which could indicate potential valuation concerns within the portfolio.

Despite an increase in net investment income, the adjusted net investment income per share saw a slight decrease from $0.39 in the first quarter of 2023 to $0.37 in the first quarter of 2024.

The concentration of the top five investments represents 44% of the total portfolio, which may expose Rand Capital Corp (RAND) to higher risks if any of these investments underperform.

While the shift towards more debt investments has increased yield, it could potentially limit the company's growth opportunities in high-gain equity investments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the strategic shifts in your investment portfolio and how they have impacted your financial results in the first quarter?

A: (Daniel Penberthy - President, Chief Executive Officer) In the first quarter, we strategically increased our debt investments from 64% at the end of 2023 to 70% of our portfolio, which has significantly contributed to a 12% growth in total investment income. This shift not only strengthens our portfolio but also supports higher future yields and dividends.

Q: What were the major investment activities in the quarter and their outcomes?

A: (Daniel Penberthy - President, Chief Executive Officer) This quarter, we made significant new and follow-on investments, including a $5.5 million debt investment in Madison Avenue Holdings and a $3.2 million investment in Mountain Regional Equipment Solutions. Additionally, we realized a $3.5 million gain from the sale of ACV Auctions stock, highlighting our strategic exit timing.

Q: How has the dividend payout changed this quarter, and what does it indicate about the company's performance and outlook?

A: (Daniel Penberthy - President, Chief Executive Officer) We increased our quarterly cash dividend by 16% to $0.29 per share, up from $0.25. This increase reflects the strength and stability of our operations and our confidence in the company's future trajectory, underpinned by robust deal flow and market positioning.

Q: Could you provide more details on the financial performance for this quarter?

A: (Margaret Brechtel - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President) Our total investment income rose to $2.1 million, a 12% increase, driven by a 40% rise in interest income. Net investment income also grew by 17% to $840,000, or $0.33 per share. These figures demonstrate our effective management and promising financial health.

Q: What is the current status of your portfolio and its diversity?

A: (Daniel Penberthy - President, Chief Executive Officer) Our portfolio is valued at $82.8 million across 30 businesses, with a healthy mix of 70% in debt investments and 30% in equity. The diversity across various sectors like professional services, consumer products, and technology enhances our resilience and risk mitigation.

Q: How are you planning to sustain or grow dividends in the future?

A: (Daniel Penberthy - President, Chief Executive Officer) We aim to continue growing our dividends through strategic investments in income-generating assets and prudent financial management. Our strong balance sheet and flexible capital structure allow us to adapt to market conditions and seize growth opportunities.

