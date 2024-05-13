Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Surgepays Inc has successfully launched its own prepaid wireless company, LinkUp Mobile, which is expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth.

The company has strategically shifted focus to more profitable and scalable business verticals, leading to a 6% increase in gross profit and a 4% increase in gross margin.

Surgepays Inc has a strong cash position with approximately $43 million in the bank, providing ample liquidity for future growth and potential accretive acquisitions.

The company has established partnerships with over nine master nationwide dealers for the distribution of LinkUp Mobile and prepaid top-up business, enhancing its market reach.

Despite uncertainties around ACP funding, Surgepays Inc is proactively diversifying its revenue streams and is not solely reliant on ACP for its business operations.

Negative Points

Revenue for Q1 2024 decreased by 10% year-over-year due to operational changes and the discontinuation of the lead generation services.

The company faces significant uncertainty regarding the continuation of funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which could impact future revenues.

SG&A expenses increased by 115% year-over-year, primarily due to non-cash stock compensation and additional expenses related to acquisitions.

The company experienced a decrease in net income from operations, dropping from $4.6 million in Q1 2023 to $1.8 million in Q1 2024.

The ACP stopped accepting new subscribers as of February 2024, which could potentially reduce the customer base and impact revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the current status of the ACP funding and its impact on SurgePays?

A: (Brian Cox - CEO) The ACP funding is pending government approval, which is uncertain but hopeful. SurgePays is not solely reliant on ACP; they have developed a strategic plan to replace or exceed ACP revenue within 12 months through initiatives like the launch of LinkUp Mobile and enhancing their prepaid wireless top-up business.

Q: Can you provide insights into the financial performance for Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023?

A: (Anthony George Evers - CFO) Q1 2024 saw a revenue of $31.4 million, a 10% decrease from Q1 2023, mainly due to strategic shifts away from lead generation services. However, gross profit increased by 6% to $8.2 million, and gross margin improved to 26% from 22.1%.

Q: How is the rollout of LinkUp Mobile progressing, and what are its future prospects?

A: (Brian Cox - CEO) LinkUp Mobile has successfully signed nine master nationwide dealers for distribution. The rollout is independent of ACP funding, and SurgePays expects significant revenue growth from this initiative. The focus is on aggressive expansion and leveraging existing distribution networks.

Q: What are the plans for utilizing the $43 million cash on hand?

A: (Brian Cox - CEO) The cash will be used for strategic acquisitions that complement SurgePays' business model and for further investment into the business to drive growth and maintain liquidity.

Q: How does the potential non-funding of ACP affect SurgePays' strategy?

A: (Brian Cox - CEO) Even if ACP is not funded, SurgePays is well-prepared to not only replace the lost revenue but potentially exceed it through their new business initiatives like LinkUp Mobile and expanded distribution networks.

Q: What is the impact of the new hires and strategic directions on the company?

A: (Brian Cox - CEO) The strategic hires and new directions are pivotal in transitioning SurgePays towards a more robust and diversified business model, focusing on prepaid wireless services and financial technology, which are expected to drive future growth irrespective of ACP funding outcomes.

