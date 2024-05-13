Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue for Q1 2024 exceeded expectations at $40.1 million, surpassing the guidance range of $35 million to $38 million.

Gross margin reached 23%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter with gross margins of at least 20%.

Non-GAAP operating loss improved by 35% from Q4 2023, indicating progress towards achieving non-GAAP operating breakeven by Q3 2024.

Successful integration and launch with a top 5 OEM, enhancing operational performance and receiving positive feedback.

Strategic improvements in technology and service models, including real-time data streaming and dynamic pricing algorithms, have enhanced efficiency and customer service.

Negative Points

Year-over-year revenue declined by 19% due to strategic shifts away from less profitable revenue streams and loss of an insurance partner.

Despite improvements, the company still reported a substantial non-GAAP operating loss of $5.1 million for Q1 2024.

The company is facing challenges with debt management, with a net principal debt balance of $54.3 million due in January 2025.

Operational expenses, although reduced, remain high, necessitating further cuts and efficiency improvements.

The company is in a transitional phase, focusing on integration and operational improvements, which may delay immediate growth and expansion efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You spoke to higher-than-expected volumes in Q1. What drove that? Is it weather type events? Or was it share gains with your partners?

A: Matthew Booth, President, CEO & Director of Urgent.ly Inc., responded that the higher volumes were due to both weather-related events and additional share from partners, which was above what was anticipated.

Q: When you say you're taking share, is that because there's an incident and your competitors are unable to get a service provider there in a reasonable period of time, or are these longer-term decisions that your partners are making based on your longer-term performance with them?

A: Matthew Booth clarified that it's mostly the latter, with longer-term performance leading partners to shift volume to Urgent.ly from other competitors.

Q: You talked about a decrease in first call costs. Can you discuss further room in decreasing first call costs?

A: Matthew Booth explained that there is room to decrease first call costs through technology and innovations like IVR, AI, and chat. He emphasized the focus on expanding the share of wallet with partners and overall business expansion.

Q: Can you talk about share expansion as a percentage of new customer wins and loop in renewals that might be upcoming on the horizon?

A: Matthew Booth mentioned that there are several renewals upcoming, and they feel positive about these. He hinted at discussing more about partner renewals and new customer wins in the next earnings call.

Q: Can you just remind us on seasonality? What's the best time of year for you guys from a mix perspective?

A: Matthew Booth stated that while winter events do drive some volume, the summer months (late June, July, August) are better due to higher traffic and volume on the roads.

Q: On the OEM telematics that you spoke to, how does that show up in the model when you're able to get vehicle information sooner or without having to speak to the driver?

A: Timothy C. Huffmyer, CFO of Urgent.ly Inc., explained that OEM telematics improve gross margin because it reduces the need to deploy an agent to answer the phone, as the information is taken in algorithmically.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.