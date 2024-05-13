May 13, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv, Wholetime Director and CFO. Thank you, and over to you.



Rajib Mukhopadhyay - Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the earnings conference call of Sutlej Textiles and Industries for the fourth quarter and full year FY24. I trust you are all doing well. With me on the call today, Mr. S K Khandelia, Advisor to Chairman and Sutlej IR Advisors, our Investor Relationship team.



We have already uploaded the investor presentation and I hope everyone has had an opportunity to go to the same. Let me start the call by giving you the financial highlights of the quarter and year gone by. After which currently, he will fill you in with the business highlights, as well as the industry highlights.



For Q4 FY24, our