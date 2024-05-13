May 13, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Cepton, Inc. first-quarter 2024 business update and earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dennis Chang, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Dennis, please go ahead.
Dong Chang - Cepton Inc - Interim Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer
Thank you and welcome to Cepton's first-quarter 2024 earnings call and business update. With me today are Jun Pei, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Hourtienne, Chief Commercial Officer.
During the call, we may refer to our unaudited GAAP and non-GAAP measures in our earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.
I would like to remind everyone that comments made in this conference call may include forward-looking
Q1 2024 Cepton Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...