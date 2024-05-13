Shimmick Corp (SHIM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Asset Sales and Robust Project Pipeline

Despite a tough quarter with significant losses, Shimmick Corp outlines recovery strategies and a strong focus on high-margin water infrastructure projects.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue was $120 million, down from $164 million in the prior year.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $33 million in Q1 2024 compared to a net loss of $9 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Recorded a loss of $24 million in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of $1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Overall gross margin weakened, particularly due to cost overruns on legacy loss projects.
  • Backlog: Systemic projects represented over 80% of the backlog; total pipeline remains approximately $1 billion.
  • Asset Sales: Entered transactions expected to raise $39 million, including the sale of foundation drilling assets and a sale-leaseback agreement.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Shimmick Corp secured two significant projects in the first quarter, enhancing its project portfolio and demonstrating its capability in securing new business.
  • The company has a robust pipeline of future work valued at approximately $1 billion, indicating potential for future growth and revenue generation.
  • More than 75% of Shimmick Corp's work is generated from repeat customers, highlighting strong customer relationships and a reliable revenue base.
  • Shimmick Corp is transitioning to a more asset-light, higher-margin business model, focusing on water infrastructure projects which are expected to benefit from increased federal funding.
  • The company successfully entered into transactions expected to raise $39 million, enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility.

Negative Points

  • Shimmick Corp reported a net loss of $33 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $24 million in the first quarter, indicating financial challenges.
  • The company experienced negative gross margins due to cost overruns on legacy projects and additional legal fees, impacting profitability.
  • Shimmick Corp is in the process of negotiating a waiver of default under its credit facility, reflecting potential issues with financial covenants.
  • There was a significant decline in revenue from legacy and foundation drilling projects, contributing to the overall poor financial performance.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges with labor shortages and price inflation, which could impact project costs and timelines.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How confident are you that you can close out the second quarter and your confidence in achieving the numbers that you prescribed in your financial statements?
A: (Steven Richards - CEO, Director Nominee) I'm highly confident, Jerry, it will be early in the quarter, so we're very comfortable with them.

Q: Confidence that things are turning around and you can achieve that guidance?
A: (Steven Richards - CEO, Director Nominee) We do. We feel that the projects kind of slow start ramping up and the costs like mobilization kind of lead the project cost side. And then we don't get a leverage recognition in that way until once the projects stabilize.

Q: Are there any other large issues percolating that we should be aware of when we're looking at 2Q or should we see an improvement in 2Q as internal improvement for the rest of the year?
A: (Steven Richards - CEO, Director Nominee) Let's stick with our guidance. We feel that we are back half weighted. So 2Q were early in 2Q, obviously, until we see that as being a continuing improvement and climbing the curve.

Q: Was the current state of the balance sheet impact your ability to go out big jobs. Will that be a headwind now?
A: (Steven Richards - CEO, Director Nominee) Let's see the I will work closely with our surety company. That's a big part of the stakeholder group that we work with. We look at this mid-cap covenant has been and something that we'll overcome quickly, just a timing issue for us.

Q: On your first on the legacy loss projects. Can you just give us an update there on how much work is still remaining on those couple of projects?
A: (Steven Richards - CEO, Director Nominee) Right now that in the quarter, the projects are nearing 80% completion. And so they're largely tracking with the high risk parts of the job are really behind us now, and we're looking forward to kind of the down return, whether it be the amount of labor on the jobs or if you will, that risk that remains So feel good about the trajectory and the teams in the field have accomplished huge milestones and getting to where they're at right now is nearing 80% level.

Q: It sounds like the pipeline, you're still expecting kind of back-half weighted for conversion there. But can you just you talk to that a little bit on the outlook, you know, for self-performing as much of these projects as you can given some of the supply chain and labor kind of issues.
A: (Steven Richards - CEO, Director Nominee) We are simply has always had a strong following of not only our superintendents, but the foreman and the craft that Paul, the performance that we've got a great network of craft that stays with the company. So feel good about being able to service the jobs that we need and get the craft and the need to complete the work from a pipeline standpoint, definitely are encouraged by the pipeline that's coming through.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.