Q4 2024 Banswara Syntex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Banswara Syntex Limited Q4 and FY earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Toshniwal, Managing Director of Banswara Syntex Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Ravindra Toshniwal - Banswara Syntex Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon to you, and welcome to the Banswara Syntex earnings call speech for our quarter four and financial year '24. Along with me, on this call, we have our CFO, Ms. Kavita Gandhi, and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. I hope all of you who have been able to go through our investor presentation uploaded on the Exchange and often on our