Unveiling Marathon Petroleum (MPC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 4.27%, yet it has seen a modest 3-month gain of 1.16%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 20.02, investors are keen to determine if the stock is fairly valued. This analysis delves into Marathon Petroleum's current market valuation, encouraging readers to explore the intricate details of its financial standing and future prospects.

Company Overview

Marathon Petroleum, a leading independent refiner, operates 13 refineries across the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States, with a total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. The company also ventures into renewable diesel production with facilities in North Dakota and California. Additionally, Marathon Petroleum manages midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX. A pivotal aspect of understanding its stock value is comparing its current price of $170.26 to the GF Value of $161.49, which suggests the stock might be closely aligned with its fair market value.

1790389294389686272.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation approach that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts. For Marathon Petroleum, the GF Value suggests a fair valuation, indicating that the stock price should ideally hover around this value. Currently priced at $170.26, with a market cap of $60 billion, Marathon Petroleum appears to be trading close to its intrinsic value, suggesting that its future returns could align closely with its business growth.

1790389264165531648.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Stability

Before investing, assessing a company's financial health is crucial. Marathon Petroleum's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.27, slightly below the industry median, suggesting moderate financial risk. The company's overall financial strength is rated 6 out of 10, reflecting a fair balance between debt management and cash reserves.

1790389316854378496.png

Profitability and Growth Potential

Marathon Petroleum has demonstrated consistent profitability, with a 10-year track record of financial gains. In the past year alone, the company achieved a revenue of $146.20 billion and maintained an operating margin of 6.83%. While these figures are impressive, the company's growth rate over the past three years has been stagnant, which could be a concern for future valuation.

Investment Efficiency: ROIC vs. WACC

Another vital metric is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Marathon Petroleum's ROIC is 13.47, significantly higher than its WACC of 6.87, indicating efficient capital management and promising shareholder returns.

1790389336924123136.png

Conclusion

Marathon Petroleum's stock appears to be fairly valued, reflecting its current financial health and market position. While the company shows robust profitability and efficient capital use, its stagnant growth rate could be a potential red flag for future performance. For a deeper dive into Marathon Petroleum's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.