Unveiling Illumina (ILMN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the True Market Value of Illumina Inc (ILMN) Amidst Recent Financial Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of the latest trading session, Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 3.85%, yet it faces a three-month loss of -15.16%. With a concerning Loss Per Share of 8.15, investors and market watchers may wonder if the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into Illumina's current market valuation and provides a detailed analysis to answer just that.

Company Overview

Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial), a pioneer in genetic analysis, is integral to the life science and clinical lab sectors, with over 90% of its revenue stemming from its sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. The company's technology supports comprehensive genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms, while its lower throughput tools cater to smaller data output needs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Additionally, Illumina markets microarrays, which accounted for 9% of its 2023 sales, facilitating lower-cost genetic screening primarily in consumer and agricultural applications. Currently, Illumina's stock is trading at $117.11, significantly lower than its GF Value of $202.96, suggesting potential undervaluation.

1790389291441090560.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. It integrates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and estimates of future business performance. According to this metric, Illumina is significantly undervalued. This valuation suggests that the long-term return on Illumina's stock could substantially exceed its business growth, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for investors.

1790389262437478400.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investment. Illumina's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.49, which is lower than 67.1% of its peers in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. This metric, along with a fair overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, suggests that Illumina holds a moderate risk of financial distress.

1790389311896711168.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Illumina has shown strong profitability, with significant revenue of $4.50 billion over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin of -6.08% ranks below 51.12% of industry counterparts. The company's growth metrics are also concerning, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than only 57.43% of its industry peers. These figures highlight potential areas for improvement and caution for investors.

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides additional insights into profitability. Illumina's ROIC of -3.48 versus a WACC of 12.26 suggests it may not be creating shareholder value in the current period.

1790389331823849472.png

Conclusion

Despite its current undervaluation according to GF Value, Illumina's financial health and profitability raise important considerations. Potential investors should weigh these factors carefully against the possible long-term gains suggested by the stock's current market price. For a deeper exploration of Illumina's financials, consider reviewing their 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.