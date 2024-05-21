Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial), a prominent player in the marine transportation and diesel engine services sectors, recently witnessed an insider transaction. Dorman Strahan, President of Kirby Engine Systems, sold 2,470 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 12,269 shares, with no recorded purchases. Kirby Corp has seen a total of 38 insider sells and no insider buys in the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

On the day of the sale, Kirby Corp shares were priced at $115.72, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $6.7 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 27.17, significantly above both the industry median of 14.825 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation relative to the GF Value is also noteworthy. With a current price of $115.72 against a GF Value of $87.30, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.33, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

