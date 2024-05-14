On May 14, 2024, Executive Chairman Alfred West Jr. sold 48,475 shares of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $68.09 per share.

SEI Investments Co is a financial services firm, providing wealth management, asset management, and investment processing solutions. The company's innovative approaches to investment processing, asset management, and investment management drive its comprehensive suite of solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 938,371 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at SEI Investments Co, with a total of 24 insider sales and no insider buys reported over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, SEI Investments Co has a market cap of $8.67 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.44, which is above the industry median of 13.31.

The GF Value of SEI Investments Co is $65.15, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

