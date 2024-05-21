Royce Investment Partners Commentary: How a Premier Quality Compounder Is Steering Growth in Automotive Maintenance

By Zachary Weiss

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Senior Analyst Zachary Weiss offers the investment case for a holding in Royce Premier Fund that is growing market share in a traditionally recession-resistant industry.
Article's Main Image

A holding in our Small-Cap Premier Quality Strategy, Valvoline (VVV, Financial) is a leader in the large and fragmented automotive preventive maintenance services market. We believe Valvoline has a long runway for growth, with the potential to double its earnings over the next five years, since becoming a more focused operation following the divestiture of its Global Products business in March 2023.

Oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements, and other preventive maintenance services are largely unaffected by economic cycles, having remained robust, for example, during the 2008-09 recession. Valvoline thus operates in a highly resilient industry, highlighted by the company's consistent revenues, high customer retention, and more than 15 consecutive years of same-store sales growth.

Valvoline's competitive edge is enhanced by its scale, company culture, and relationships with franchisees, which bolster its ability to consolidate a still fragmented industry. Annually, 450 million oil changes are performed in the U.S., where Valvoline has just a 5% market share. More than half of these oil changes are handled by quick lube locations (such as Valvoline) and car dealerships, with remainder serviced via do-it-yourselfers (“DIY”), tire stores, and other installers. Quick lubes are preferred for their cost-effectiveness and convenience. Valvoline can usually save customers up to 20-30% on these services compared to dealerships due to lower overhead costs and streamlined operations.

Additionally, Valvoline's quick service model offers oil changes and other maintenance tasks in approximately 15-20 minutes, whereas dealerships may require appointments and longer service windows. This efficiency, along with the increasing complexity of modern vehicles and consumers' preferences for convenience, is propelling the shift from DIY to professional services. Furthermore, a critical ‘rate of change' moment in the industry—driven by a shortage of mechanics—has catalyzed quick lubes to capture additional market share from dealers as the latter perform often complicated repairs that require more highly skilled mechanics. Valvoline notes that 40% of its new customers come from dealerships.

Sixty percent of U.S. quick lube operators have one to five locations and often lack the operational capabilities, service breadth, and marketing prowess that Valvoline brings. Jiffy Lube, the number one player, is a small part of the Royal Dutch Shell portfolio and offers inferior service as customers must leave their cars and wait, which costs them time and, occasionally, trust compared to Valvoline's drive-through operations. Take 5, another competitor, struggles with a debt-heavy balance sheet, which impacts its competitiveness.

We find the financial attributes of Valvoline's business model highly attractive and like that management approaches growth opportunities in a data-driven, shareholder-oriented way. The company maintains robust gross margins of around 40%, indicative of its efficient operations and strong pricing power. Valvoline also operates a capital-light model, with new stores requiring less than 10% of Capex relative to sales, which underscores the efficiency of its expansion strategy. The company's strategic plan includes doubling its store count through the 2020s as it leverages underpenetrated geographic markets. With only 15% of U.S. households within a five-mile radius of a Valvoline location, there is significant room for expansion.

Partnering with well-capitalized franchisees allows Valvoline to grow its footprint in a capital-efficient manner, minimizing direct investment risks while maximizing geographical coverage. New store development follows a repeatable real estate process, and returns on investment generally exceed twice the cost of capital. The company is also aiming to increase store efficiency, targeting service for 70 cars per day, up from 50 and reflecting operational improvements and capacity expansion. This strategic approach drives growth and does so with a great deal of capital efficiency, ensuring sustainable expansion and value creation.

While skeptics may point to the rise of electric vehicles (“EVs”) as a threat to Valvoline's traditional oil change business, we think this evolving market landscape actually enhances the investment opportunity. Despite the growing presence of EVs, they currently constitute less than 2% of all vehicles in the U.S. Demand for oil changes is thus not expected to decrease significantly over the next 5 to 10 years. In addition, the average age of light vehicles in the U.S. is rising, which further drives the need for maintenance on internal combustion engines (“ICE”). Valvoline appears well-positioned to benefit from this transition by adapting its service offerings to cater to the unique needs of EVs, such as more frequent tire rotations due to the heavier weight of EVs, detailed battery health checks, and specialized thermal management fluids. These services, which extend beyond traditional ICE vehicle maintenance, will likely see increased demand as EV penetration, expected to reach 10% of new car sales by 2025, continues to rise.

We see Valvoline as a high-quality, recession-resistant business with robust recurring revenue. We also like that its shares currently trade at an attractive cap rate of just above 5%—which bolsters our contention that the company enjoys a long runway for potential growth.

Mr. Weiss's thoughts and opinions concerning the stock market are solely his own and, of course, there can be no assurance with regard to future market movements. No assurance can be given that the past performance trends as outlined above will continue in the future. The performance data and trends outlined in this presentation are presented for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Historical market trends are not necessarily indicative of future market movements.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.