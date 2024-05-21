Howard Marks' Firm Makes Significant Moves in Q1 2024, NMI Holdings Inc Sees Major Reduction

Oaktree Capital releases its quarterly portfolio update

Summary
  • The firm entered new holdings in Indivior and Eagle Bulk Shipping.
  • It trimmed its position in NMI Holdings.
  • Oaktree also exited its position in Infosys and Liberty Global.
Insight into Oaktree Capital's Latest 13F Filings

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), the chairman of Oaktree Capital Management LP, has reported notable changes to his firm's investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. Oaktree, known for its focus on alternative investments and less efficient markets, has seen a variety of strategic adjustments under Marks' guidance, including new acquisitions, increased stakes, and significant sell-offs.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the first quarter, Howard Marks' firm (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding 13 new stocks. Noteworthy among these are:

  • Indivior PLC (INDV, Financial), with 3,351,236 shares, making up 1.24% of the portfolio and valued at $71.71 million.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE, Financial), comprising 1,098,819 shares, which represent about 1.18% of the portfolio, totaling $68.64 million.
  • Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial), with 422,866 shares, accounting for 0.77% of the portfolio and valued at $44.52 million.

Key Position Increases

Oaktree also strategically increased its holdings in several companies:

  • Vale SA (VALE, Financial) saw an addition of 2,116,982 shares, bringing the total to 11,516,869 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 22.52%, impacting the portfolio by 0.44%, with a total value of $140.39 million.
  • H World Group Ltd (HTHT, Financial) increased by 134,695 shares, resulting in a total of 1,225,490 shares. This represents a 12.35% increase in share count, valued at $47.43 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

In a significant portfolio reshuffle, Howard Marks' firm (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit completely from 23 holdings in this quarter:

  • Infosys Ltd (INFY, Financial) was completely sold off, with 3,453,979 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.08%.
  • FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI, Financial) also saw a complete sell-off of 1,167,061 shares, causing a -0.92% impact on the portfolio.

Significant Reductions in Holdings

Reductions were also a key theme of this quarter's adjustments:

  • NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH, Financial) saw a reduction of 3,625,033 shares, a 77.41% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.83%. The stock traded at an average price of $30.18 during the quarter and has seen a 10.60% return over the past three months and 12.87% year-to-date.
  • Alvotech (ALVO, Financial) was reduced by 2,551,695 shares, a 46.81% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.5%. The stock traded at an average price of $14.63 during the quarter and has returned -14.97% over the past three months and 16.29% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 59 stocks. The top holdings were 29.79% in TORM PLC (TRMD, Financial), 10.69% in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK, Financial), 7.55% in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX, Financial), 5.51% in Sitio Royalties Corp (STR, Financial), and 3.24% in Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse investment strategy.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
