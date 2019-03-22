On March 22, 2019, Investments Scandium, a 10% Owner, purchased 1,111,111 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction marks a significant insider buy for the company, which specializes in the exploration and development of scandium resources.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the development of scandium, rare earth minerals, and other critical metals.

The shares were acquired at a price of C$0.18 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately C$200,000. This purchase by the insider has occurred at a time when the company's market cap stands at C$5.214 million.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 18.2 and its historical median, indicating a premium valuation compared to its earnings.

Over the past year, there have been no other insider buys or sells reported, making this acquisition by Investments Scandium a notable event in the company's recent transaction history.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors may refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive understanding of the stock's intrinsic value.

This insider purchase could be a signal to shareholders and potential investors about the insider’s confidence in the company's future prospects and current valuation.

