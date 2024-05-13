On May 13, 2024, Todd Ritterbusch, President of TBK Bank, SSB, part of Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN, Financial), executed a sale of 10,854 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where the insider sold a total of 12,854 shares and purchased 1,000 shares.

Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN, Financial) operates as a financial holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and commercial finance products and services to businesses in the United States. It offers a range of depository, lending, and payment processing solutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of Triumph Financial Inc were priced at $73.9. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $1.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 56.49, significantly above both the industry median of 9.645 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $70.97, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for Triumph Financial Inc, there have been 5 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a broader context to the insider's recent sale.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and behavior within the company.

