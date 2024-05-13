On May 13, 2024, Stephen Sherrill, a Director at B&G Foods Inc (BGS, Financial), purchased 125,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increases the total number of shares the insider has bought over the past year to 125,000, with no shares sold during the same period.

B&G Foods Inc, known for its portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, has seen a mix of insider activity with 2 insider buys and 1 sell over the past year. The company's shares were trading at $8.59 on the day of the transaction, giving it a market cap of $675.094 million.

The purchase price of $8.59 compares to a GF Value of $13.36, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued, classified as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of B&G Foods Inc based on internal assessments of the company's value and growth prospects.

