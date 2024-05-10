On May 10, 2024, Joerg Ambrosius, Executive Vice President of State Street Corporation (STT, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $76.74 each.

State Street Corporation operates as a financial services and bank holding company. It provides a range of products and services for institutional investors worldwide, including investment management, investment research, and trading services.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for State Street Corporation shows a total of 13 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Shares of State Street Corporation were trading at $76.74 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $23.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.34, which is above the industry median of 13.31.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $84.56, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

