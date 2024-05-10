On May 10, 2024, Joseph Laplume, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development, sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL, Financial). The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc provides a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory services for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. The company helps its clients expedite their research and drug development efforts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,165 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 13 insider sells and only 3 insider buys within the company.

On the date of the sale, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc were priced at $226.97. The company's market cap was approximately $11.99 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 27.33, which is lower than the industry median of 32.895 and also below the historical median for the company. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation compared to both the industry and the company's own historical pricing.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $248.63, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.91. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued relative to its calculated GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and behavior regarding the company's stock.

