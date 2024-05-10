On May 10, 2024, Michael Harlan, Director at Waste Connections Inc (WCN, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares.

Waste Connections Inc (WCN, Financial) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services, primarily of solid waste. It operates in several locations across the United States and Canada, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

On the date of the sale, shares of Waste Connections Inc were priced at $167.59. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $42.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 53.79, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 20.645 and also above the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Waste Connections Inc is calculated at $168.92, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for Waste Connections Inc, there have been no insider purchases but 17 insider sales over the past year. This includes the recent transaction by the insider.

This sale by Michael Harlan follows a pattern observed within the company's insider activity, where sales transactions have been more prevalent than purchases over the last year.

