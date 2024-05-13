On May 13, 2024, David Johnson, Director of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial), executed a sale of 23,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions noted over the past year, where there have been significantly more insider sales than buys within the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial) specializes in the development and management of high-quality vacation ownership resorts. The company offers a variety of services including sales, marketing, resort operations, and financing of vacation ownership interests.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc were priced at $42.19. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $4.397 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.75, slightly below the industry median of 19.92, indicating a competitive position within the industry relative to earnings.

The GF Value of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is calculated at $58.38, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trend for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shows a predominance of sales over purchases among insiders, with 7 sales and only 1 buy over the past year. This could indicate various strategic decisions by insiders based on their individual assessments of the company's stock value and future prospects.

In summary, the insider, David Johnson, has been active in managing his holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, with a notable sale of 23,000 shares. This transaction, along with the current stock valuation and insider activity, provides a snapshot of the company's financial and insider transaction landscape.

