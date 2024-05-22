Unveiling Oracle (ORCL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-Depth Analysis of Oracle's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 3.87% and a three-month gain of 6.16%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.79, investors are keen to understand if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into Oracle's valuation, exploring whether its current market price reflects its intrinsic value as suggested by the GF Value.

Company Overview

Founded in 1977, Oracle provides pioneering database technology and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to enterprises globally. As a leader in the software industry, Oracle has established a substantial customer base of 430,000 in 175 countries, supported by approximately 136,000 employees. Currently, Oracle (ORCL, Financial)'s stock is trading at $120.87 per share with a market cap of $332.20 billion. Comparing this to the GF Value of $110.76, it's crucial to assess whether this represents a fair valuation.

1790535395356864512.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure, reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance and growth, alongside future business performance estimates. For Oracle, the GF Value suggests the stock is fairly valued, indicating that the stock price should align closely with the company's future business growth rate.

1790535375115153408.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with solid financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Oracle's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is lower than 90.71% of its industry peers, suggests a higher financial risk. The company's overall financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus, highlighting potential concerns for investors.

1790535413455286272.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Oracle has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 29.54%, which is superior to 95.22% of its competitors in the software industry. This strong profitability profile is complemented by a 3-year average revenue growth rate of 15%, positioning Oracle favorably against 65.2% of its industry peers. However, its EBITDA growth rate of 9.4% suggests mixed growth efficiency compared to the industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

A critical measure of profitability is comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Oracle's ROIC of 10.87 slightly exceeds its WACC of 10.63, indicating the company is creating value for its shareholders. This is a positive sign for potential investors looking for value-creating companies.

1790535431075557376.png

Conclusion

Oracle (ORCL, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on the GF Value, with strong profitability metrics that may appeal to long-term investors. However, its financial strength poses some risk, necessitating careful consideration. For those interested in a deeper dive into Oracle's financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

Explore High-Quality Investments

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.