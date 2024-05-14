Q1 2024 Rheinmetall AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Dagmar Steinert - Rheinmetall AG - Member of the Executive Board & CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Rheinmetall's Q1 '24 Conference Call. The first quarter marks an excellent start to the year and was characterized by double-digit top line growth and a solid margin improvement. However, higher working capital and CapEx activities affected our operating free cash flow. As in previous years, I would like to remind you that we are expecting a heavy back-end loaded business.



Let us now move to Page 3, please. The first quarter marks an excellent start to the year and was characterized by double-digit top line growth and a solid margin improvement. However, higher working capital and CapEx activities affected our operating free cash flow. As in previous years, I would like to remind you that we are expecting a heavy back-end loaded business. We didn't book