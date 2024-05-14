May 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Veolia Q1 2024 Key Figures Conference Call with Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO; and Claude Laruelle, CFO. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded May 14, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Estelle Brachlianoff. Please go ahead.
Estelle K. Brachlianoff - Veolia Environnement SA - CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this conference call to present Veolia's results for the first quarter of '24. And with me is Claude Laruelle, our Chief Financial Officer.
Our first quarter results are, once again, excellent. They are perfectly in line with our annual objective and enable us to start 2024 with great confidence and fully confirm our guidance for the year.
And I'm on Slide 4 where you would see sales came to EUR 11.5 billion, up 3.9%, excluding energy price, which are essentially pass-through for us, as you know.
EBITDA has increased by substantial 5.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR 1.624 billion and
Q1 2024 Veolia Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...