Q1 2024 Veolia Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Estelle K. Brachlianoff - Veolia Environnement SA - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this conference call to present Veolia's results for the first quarter of '24. And with me is Claude Laruelle, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our first quarter results are, once again, excellent. They are perfectly in line with our annual objective and enable us to start 2024 with great confidence and fully confirm our guidance for the year.



And I'm on Slide 4 where you would see sales came to EUR 11.5 billion, up 3.9%, excluding energy price, which are essentially pass-through for us, as you know.



EBITDA has increased by substantial 5.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR 1.624 billion and