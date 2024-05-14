Full Year 2024 Sony Group Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 14, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroki Totoki

Sony Group Corporation - President, COO, CFO, Representative Corporate Executive Officer & Director

* Sadahiko Hayakawa

Sony Group Corporation - General Manager of Finance Department



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Junya Ayada

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kota Ezawa

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mikio Hirakawa

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ryosuke Katsura

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Yasuo Nakane

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Global Head of Technology Research & Senior Analyst



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



The time has come to begin FY 2023 financial results announcement of Sony Group Corporation. I am