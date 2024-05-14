Q1 2024 CTEK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Henrik Fagrenius - CTEK AB - President and CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of CTEK Q1 interim report. And the presenter today will be myself, Henrik Fagrenius; and CFO, Thom Mathisen.



So let's start. Before we dig into the figures, spend some time with our history. CTEK was founded 25 years ago by the inventor Bengt Wahlqvist. He invented the world's first smart battery charger. And ever since development has been core for CTEK. All design and development are done in Sweden. We are producing by our production partners in Asia and China. And we have our own personnel in place in China for more than 20 years to secure quality and production.



CTEK is then consisting of two main technologies, the EVSE, which is a charger for electric vehicles. There we have three different areas: one is destination charging; one is mobile charging; and the last one is client brand charging. Then we have our Low Voltage segment that is 12-to-24-volt chargers, and we have four different areas: consumer; professional, which is the workshops; client brand,