Q1 2024 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hannover Re Conference Call on Q1 2024 Results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Karl Steinle. Please go ahead, sir.



Karl Steinle - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Head of Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call on our results for the first quarter 2024. Today's speakers are Jean-Jacques Henchoz, our CEO; and Clemens Jungsthofel, our CFO. For the Q&A session, we will be joined by Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.



And with that, I would like to hand over to you, Jean-Jacques.



Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, Karl, and good morning on my side.



I'm pleased to report that we had a good start to the year 2024. The group net income growth of 15% to EUR 558 million, and the business