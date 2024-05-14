Full Year 2024 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to DCC's results presentation for the year ended March 31, 2024. Thank you, all, for joining us this morning on our webcast. Here's our standard disclaimer. Thankfully, I don't have to read it out.



I'm delighted to be joined today by four members of our leadership team. Kevin Lucey, Group CFO; Kevin has been our Group CFO since July 2020. Fabian Ziegler, CEO of DCC Energy; Fabian joined the group as CEO of DCC Energy in November 2022. Conor Costigan, CEO of DCC Healthcare; Conor has been CEO of DCC Healthcare since July 2006. And Clive Fitzharris, CEO of DCC Technology; Clive has been CEO of DCC Technology since September 2022.



On our agenda for today, I'll cover off the highlights of the year, which was a nerdy period of good growth and development activity for the group. Kevin will take you through the performance review. Fabian, Conor, and Clive will give you an update on the strategic progress across each of our divisions. We'll finish with our outlook statement and a summary before opening up our