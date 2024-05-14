Q1 2024 SalMar ASA Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Frode Arntsen - SalMar ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of SalMar results for the first quarter of 2024. My name is Frode Arnsten and I am the CEO of SalMar. And together with me today, we have our CFO, Ulrik Steinvik.



It has been a demanding winter period that we will summarize today. Cold winter temperatures, extreme weather and several attacks from string jellyfish have left their mark on the result. I can already now say that we are not completely satisfied with the result we are presenting today. This is not where we want to be. We have good control over the underlying operations that when we have greater challenges as a result of nature incidents that affects us, the biological cost becomes high and impact the result negatively.



And this experience is it does something to us. Our desire to improve becomes even stronger. And as I said before, in SalMar, we care. We care about the fish, the people, the customers, the environment, and the local community that we are a part of. Therefore, we do not want it to be like this.



