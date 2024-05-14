Q1 2024 Italgas SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Italgas first-quarter 2024 results conference call.
(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Anna Maria Scaglia, Head of Investor Relations of Italgas. Please go ahead, madam.
Anna Maria Scaglia - Italgas SpA - Head of Investor Relations
Hi, good morning, everyone. I'm Anna Maria. I'm here with our CEO, Mr. Paolo Gallo; and our CFO, Gianfranco Amoroso. As usual, we will have a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. Today is going to be a very busy call, I'm sure. So I just run off, and I let Mr. Gallo start.
Paolo Gallo - Italgas SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director
Morning, this is Paolo Gallo speaking. Today, we are here to discuss the first quarter and present the first-quarter 2024 results. I can imagine that you may have also other questions based on what we have announced just yesterday about 2i Rete Gas.
