May 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Minnesota's Earning Conference Call for the March quarter of 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session for joining the question and answer section to its market name and institution, and we kindly noted that this event is being recorded. We have announced our quarterly financial results earlier today, and earnings release is now available on our Investor Relations website at ir dot Omnicell.com.



Joining us today are our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jack yet, and our CFO, Mr. EBITDA.



Before we continue, I would like to refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call as we be making forward-looking statements. Please also note that we will discuss non-IFRS financial measures today, which we have explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported under International Financial Reporting Standards in the company's earnings release and filings with the US SEC and Hong