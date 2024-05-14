May 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Devyani International's earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Poojari from CDR India.
Thank you and over.
Anoop Poojari - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Communication Pvt Ltd - IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the BME International's Q4 FY 2012 earnings conference call.
We have with us Mr. Ravi Jain, Korea, Non-Executive Chairman of the company, Mr. Raj Gandhi, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Bharat Joshi, CEO and Whole-Time Director, and Mr. Manish Dugar, CFO and Whole-Time Director of the company, will initiate the call with opening remarks from the Chairman, followed by key financial highlights, present here for us that we'll have the forum open for a question-and-answer session.
Before we begin, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been
Q4 2024 Devyani International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...