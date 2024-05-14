May 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning to all of you. Happy to welcome you to OTE's first quarter 2024 results. This is my 54th consecutive quarter call as OTE's CEO, and it's my last one. I'm honored to have held this position since November 2010 and to have had the opportunity to talk with you and with the market repeatedly over all these years.

